New Friendship Group for People with Dementia

Eastwood Memory Cafe has been supporting people with dementia and their carers for over 6 years and is really excited to share news of a possible new weekly Friendship Group, run by Age UK Nottinghamshire, for people with early to mid-stage dementia in the local area.

Diane Rowley.Chairperson of Eastwood Memory Cafe, says:

“Over the past few months Age UK Nottinghamshire have been supporting our Carers Wellbeing Programme, transforming our respite sessions using the SPECAL method. The SPECAL method works with dementia in a positive and personalised way and we’ve seen some amazing results. We are really keen to see more quality support in our area for people with early to mid-stage dementia and this initiative will provide an opportunity of people in a similar situation to get together and have some fun in a relaxed and safe environment. It will also enable carers/partners/family members some regular time for themselves and peace of mind, knowing their loved one is in a safe space.

An Open Day is planned for Thursday November 30th 2023 from 10am until 2pm at the Social Hall at Hilltop, which is located at the rear of the car park at the Lady of Good Counsel Church NG16 2AQ, and everyone is welcome to come along, have a cuppa and find out more. People interested in volunteering for the Friendship Group are also welcome to attend the Open Day. The service is looking for people who are compassionate, reliable and good communicators, and training and support is available.

Carers Wellbeing Programme attendees.

Joint Chief Executive at Age UK Notts, Di Trinder, says:

“Age UK Notts are delighted to be able to support Eastwood Memory Cafe with their Carers Wellbeing Programme and this fantastic new service supporting local people with dementia. The SPECAL method is amazing and quite simply changes the lives of people with dementia. We very much look forward to this new chapter.”

Eastwood Memory Cafe guest and carer, Dougie, says

“People diagnosed with dementia react to the realisation in a variety of ways. Apart from being in the company of their own families, the greatest source of comfort they often get is from being with others in a similar situation. From personal experience of seeing my wife at the respite sessions, I am confident people attending the Friendship Group will get a sense of well-being and enjoyment, supported by a team of professional carers and trained volunteers.

At the same time, those who care for loved ones with dementia, will find the break will also benefit them by giving some much-needed respite. If you care for someone with early to mid-stage dementia I would certainly recommend you and your loved one go along to the planned Open Day and find out more.”

Eastwood Primary Care Centre have supported Eastwood Memory Cafe throughout the past 6 years, since its start in 2017. Dementia Clinical Lead, Dr Beth Homer, says “As a local GP Practice we are so pleased to see this support developing further in our area as we see first-hand the difference it makes to the lives of our patients with dementia and their carers. It is also pleasing to hear there will be volunteering opportunities at the Friendship Group for our local community.”

