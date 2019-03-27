New family butcher's shop set to open in Kirkby

A new butcher’s shop is set to open in Kirkby this spring.

Vincent Lunn is set to open his latest branch of family butchers by early May, following the success of his first shop on Nabbs Lane, Hucknall.

Vincent Lunn Family Butcherswill open in the former premises of EA Bird & Sons Butchers onLowmoor Road.

Mr Lunn, who previously worked for EA Bird & Sons, says there is still a market in Kirkby for high-quality, locally sourced meats.

He said: "After many years of wanting to give the town back a butchers we shall do so in the very near future.

"I'm a local lad, who served many years for Birds and I realise how much the town needs a butcher."

"Our aim is simple - to bring great quality meat to the town.

"My intention was always to open a shop in Kirkby, and I think there is a demand for the service and knowledge a butcher can bring.

Mr Lunn, who has worked as a butcher for 34 years, believes people are starting to turn their back on supermarket meat, and demand high quality, locally sourced meat from an experienced butcher.

Vincent Lunn Family Butchers will source their meat from local farms where possible, with their lamb coming from as close as Papplewick.

As well as traditional cuts of meat, the shop will have a hot food counter, serving home cooked carvery rolls, and sausage rolls.

The shop is sure to be a hit, judging by reviews left by happy customers on Vincent Lunn Family Butchers Faebook page.

One customer said: "Wow the service is top notch and friendly, and the quality is second to none. My little boy demolished my lamb and mint pie. So full of meat and the flavour was best I've tasted. The chicken breast were huge, and wasn't full of water."

Another added: "Absolutely beautiful selection of fresh meat, great service and excellent value for money. I bought the £40 meat pack and my freezer is full to the brim."

For Vincent Lunn Family Butcher's Facebook page, click here