New Domino’s opening in Mansfield

Pizza chain Domino’s will open a new outlet in Mansfield on Saturday, 23 December, creating 25 jobs.

The new store will be located at 11 Leeming Lane South, Mansfield, Woodhouse.

Domino’s will be serving up 25 local positions including pizza makers, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.

Ricky Kandola, SK Group Operations Director opening Mansfild - Woodhouse Domino’s said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Mansfield, and we’re celebrating the opening by offering any size pizza for £6.99 when collected and 50 per cent off when you spend £30 or more online.”

“There’s also plenty of employment opportunity for people living in Mansfield, so we look forward to welcoming local pizza superstars to join our growing team. In particular we’re searching for delivery drivers, who can provide exceptional customer service, and demonstrate integrity, honesty and reliability, as well as being pepperoni passionate for freshly made pizza.”

If you are interested in a position at the store, please call the store on 01623 622 111.