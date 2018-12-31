New dog grooming salon set to open in Mansfield Woodhouse

Planning permission has been granted for a new dog grooming business on Foxglove Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse.

The groomers will be housed in a single story wooden building, which will be erected on the property.

The permission has been granted by Mansfield District Council on the provision that only one dog will be allowed on the property at any one time, in a bid to combat noise pollution and traffic problems.

It is estimated that three to four dogs will be seen per day, and permission has been granted for up to five dogs per day.

Proposed opening hours are 9:00am-5.30pm Monday to Friday, and 9:00am- 1:00pm on Saturdays.

The new structure will be on the site where a pergola currently stands.

There has been no objections from neighbours, and as there is potential to cause noise pollution, the doors must be closed while machinery is being operated.