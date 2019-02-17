New distribution centre could bring 1,800 jobs to Ashfield

A huge distribution ccentre could bring 1,800 jobs to Ashfield.

Ashfield District Council has received a planning application for Summit Park in Sutton in Ashfield.

The plans for a large 162,781 sq.m distribution centre have been welcomed by the council, which would bring up to 1,800 jobs and huge investment to the area.

It is unknown at this stage who the end user is. The application will now follow the Council’s standard planning process

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council said “This is the biggest single private sector investment in the district for quite some time, maybe ever. It is great to see that a large organisation wants to bring part of its distribution network to the district.

“We will work with the end user as soon as we know who it is, to maximise employment opportunities for local people. We will work with the DWP and local training providers to make sure that Ashfield residents are first in line.

“This investment would provide a significant boost to the local economy. The application will now follow the Council’s planning process, and if accepted I look forward to welcoming them to Ashfield.”