New defibrillator for centre thanks to Kirkby's Inner Wheel Club

A new publicly accessible defibrillator has been installed in Kirkby, thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Kirkby Inner Wheel Club.

The life-saving device was unveiled by Jean Moulson, joint president of the club, and councillor Jason Zadrozney at the East Kirkby Summit Centre, Pavilion Road

Members of the Inner Wheel Club of Kirkby celebrate with Jason Zadrozny

The ladies of the club fundraised for five months to finance the defibrillator, which gives an electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

Anne Jackson, club correspondent said: “Having a defibrillator here is incredibly important.

“Currently, the main user groups of the centre are sports groups, and it also hosts sure start groups, so it’s a good location.

“People of all age can suffer from a heart attack at any time, and there are young people who’s heart suddenly gives out.

Members of the Inner Wheel Club of Kirkby, with councillor Jason Zadrozny

“It’s good we’ve been able to put the defibrillator here, but fingers crossed it doesn’t get used.”

Jean Moulson, joint club president, said seeing the defibrillator was a special moment for the club.

“We usually give cheques when we fundraise, so to have the defibrillator on the wall was extra special.”

Jean, who is joint president along with Lynda Moor, added: “I’m proud of the efforts of the club - they’re a great bunch of girls.”

Joint presidents Jean Moulson and Lynda Moor

The Inner Wheel Club began fundraising in July, holding a Diwali night at Tara Indian Restaurant, a supper at Ocean Blue, and Jean Moulson held an open house event, asking members for donations for a tour of her new home.

By December, they had met their target of £ 1,500 ahead of time.

The group received support from the community, including Mansfield based printing company Pellacraft, who printed their banner as a gift.

For councillor Jason Zadrozney, leader of Ashfield District Council, the installation of the defibrillator had a special significance.

During the unveiling, he said: “My father sadly passed away four years ago in a bungalow close by from a heart attack.

“The ambulance couldn’t get there in time.

“This is an amazing thing for the community.”

The club already have their eye on their next project, which they will begin raising funds for in July.

They will be fundraising for Newark-based charity Think Children, who supporting vulnerable children aged 4-11 years old with social, emotional or behavioural issues.

To join the club, contact annejackson13@yahoo.co.uk

How to use a defibrillator

The British Heart Foundation has issued the following advice for using a defibrillator on someone in cardiac arrest:

Step 1: Turn the defibrillator on by pressing the green button and follow its instructions.

Step 2: Peel off the sticky pads and attach them to the patient’s skin, one on each side of the chest, as shown in the picture on the defibrillator.

Step 3: Once the pads have been attached, stop CPR and don’t touch the patient. The defibrillator will then analyse the patient’s heart rhythm.

Step 4: The defibrillator will assess whether a shock is needed and if so, it will tell you to press the shock button. An automatic defibrillator will shock the patient without prompt. Do not touch the patient while they are being shocked.

Step 5: The defibrillator will tell you when the shock has been delivered and whether you need to continue CPR.

Step 6: Continue with chest compressions and rescue breaths until the patient shows signs of life or the defibrillator tells you to stop so it can analyse the heartbeat again.