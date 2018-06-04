New course for Mansfield jobseekers

A course is being rolled out to help Mansfield residents with their employability skills , as 30 percent leave school with no qualifications.

The course, run by CT skills aims to provide people with skills they need in the workforce, and to cope with the chnages to the benefits system that will come into effect from September.

Anthony Swinyard, universal credit course tutor said:“Learners don’t all learn the same way. People can be put off learning, and leave school with no qualifications, but we help them get into work - it’s not the end of the world.”

He added: “The benefits system will undergo a massive change. People who can’t access a computer will struggle to claim universal credit as it is moving online. We want to teach them the skills they need to access their benefits and progress into work.”

MP Ben Bradley said: “I welcome local training providers that can provide help to unemployed people across Mansfield. It is important that support is available to jobseekers to help them find work.”