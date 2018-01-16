New commission aims to get Mansfield residents fit and healthy

Mansfield mayor Kate Allsop has announced her second commission, this time tackling the health issues across the district.

She said: “It’s time for us to seriously look at the health of local residents and the issues that people are facing each day in staying fit and well. The commission will carry out investigations and work with partners to prepare detailed recommendations for the future benefit of Mansfield”.

The Healthy Mansfield Commission will be chaired by former Mansfield District Councillor, Les Marshall, on invitation from the Mayor. He will work with local experts and wellbeing organisations to unpick some of the key challenges affecting the health of the Mansfield community.

Les is a local businessman from a mining family who studied for his degree at Nottingham University. “As the former Chairman of the council’s committees for leisure, economic development and housing he has a strong understanding of Mansfield and the lifestyle issues we face” said Mayor Allsop.

The first meeting of the commission will take place in March 2018 with a final report and delivered back to strategic partners in autumn this year.

Mr Marshall said “I am looking forward to working with the council and local strategic partners to tackle our health issues head on. I aim to deliver a series of recommendations that will improve the wellbeing of Mansfield people and improve the quality of life across the district. I shall be inviting representatives from groups and organisations to join the commission and work with me to bring forward significant changes”.

More information on the Healthy Mansfield Commission can be found at www.mansfield.gov.uk/healthymansfield.

Residents can email suggestions on health and wellbeing to healthymansfield@mansfield.gov.uk.