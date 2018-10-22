New Blidworth park opens, with equipment chosen by children

Schoolchildren have helped to shape the renovation of a Blidworth play park , by choosing the equipment.

Blidworth Parish Council was awarded £35,000 from the Capital Fund managed by Nottinghamshire County Council’s Local Improvement Scheme.

Over the last year, schoolchildren from Blidworth Oaks School , along with their parents and school staff have teamed up with Blidworth Parish Council to redesign the play area from scratch, selecting new pieces of equipment chosen by those that will use it most.

Members of Nottinghamshire County Council and Bildworth Parish Council, along with Marilyn Brown (fourth from left) and Kiran Chouhan, area executive for Proludic, who built the park.

The park was built by Proludic, in collaboration with the councils and school.

Children from the school attended the launch along with Nottinghamshire County Council’s vice-chairman for communities and place, Councillor John Handley, and Local Member for Blidworth, Councillor Yvonne Woodhead, who backed the parish council’s application.

Coun John Handley said: “It’s incredibly important to have places like this that young people can enjoy.

"It's good to get some exercise on parks like this, where it is safe

"This park has been a real demonstration of the whole community coming together.”

Councillor Yvonne Woodhead said: " It is a safe park, which is very important.

"There is CCTV covering the park, and you can see anybody who comes on to the park.

"It's very important to have parks like this, you often see parents bringing their children to school ten minutes early so they can play!"

The play park, behind Blidworth Lesure Centre on Belle Vue Lane, was blessed by Marilyn Brown before the children tested out the equimptment.

