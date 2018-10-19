New art gallery in Mansfield could become creative hub

The man behind a new art gallery in Mansfield is hoping it will become a creative hub for local artists, poets and writers.

Gallery Triptyque has been opened on the corner of White Hart Street and Albert Street by artist Gregory Kaminski, who has moved to the town from Loughborough.

Gregory said: “There are no other art galleries in this area, so I thought I would offer something different for Mansfield.

“The gallery is in a good spot in the town centre, and I hope it becomes very popular with creative people. Perhaps it might even develop into a school of art in some way.”

The gallery showcases Gregory’s work and that of other local artists. At the back of the premises is his art studio.

Visitors can pop in to browse and perhaps buy a painting, or see how his art is being created.

Gregory, whose work can be found in collections across the world, added: “I have been painting all my life, and use mostly acrylics or oils on canvas. I aim to create feeling.”

Nikki Rolls, chief executive of Mansfield BID, said: “it’s great to welcome something different to the town centre.

“Gregory’s ambitions for the gallery and studio should attract a lot of interest from the many talented, creative people in the area.”