Naval talk at Mansfield Probus Club's latest meeting

Members of Mansfield Men’s Probus Club gathered for their monthly lunch and to hear a speaker.

By Neil SmithContributor
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 11:57am
Club President Mike Hawley welcomes speaker Andy Parks.
Mansfield Men’s PROBUS club met for their November monthly meeting, when 34 members enjoyed a delicious meal at the Oakham Suite on Nottingham Road.President Mike Hawley is pictured, left, welcoming the after-lunch speaker, Andy Parks – himself a club member – who gave an account of his life in the Merchant Navy, starting at the age of 16 as an apprentice on cargo vessels and ending his career as master of a luxury cruise liner.The club would welcome new members – over 65 or retired – and anyone interested in joining should contact the club secretary on 01623 623884.