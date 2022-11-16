Mansfield Men’s PROBUS club met for their November monthly meeting, when 34 members enjoyed a delicious meal at the Oakham Suite on Nottingham Road.President Mike Hawley is pictured, left, welcoming the after-lunch speaker, Andy Parks – himself a club member – who gave an account of his life in the Merchant Navy, starting at the age of 16 as an apprentice on cargo vessels and ending his career as master of a luxury cruise liner.The club would welcome new members – over 65 or retired – and anyone interested in joining should contact the club secretary on 01623 623884.