Chad staff and readers send 'love to all in Nottingham' after horrific attacks

After the news broke that three people died in a horrific attack in Nottingham, Chad readers and staff have shared their condolences with the families affected and wider community at this difficult time.

News emerged early on Tuesday morning of a ‘major incident’ in the area that saw multiple roads in the city closed. Three people were killed and three more were injured in the early hours of the morning.

Victims of the attack have been named. They are Ian Coates, a school caretaker in his 60s and two 19-year-old students, Grace Kumar and Barnaby Webber.

Chad readers have shared their condolences, in light of the awful news that has shocked our county and the country. In a comment on your Chad Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – Maggie Harrison said: “Love to all in Nottingham, stay safe. My heart goes out to the ones who have lost their lives.”

Moira Longmate, from Mansfield, said it was “shocking” news to wake up to. She said: “Condolences to the families of all involved.”

Jason Potter said: “All my thoughts and prayers go to the victims and their families during this time.”

Here at your Chad, we all just want to reiterate our condolences to the wider community at this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. We stand with Nottingham in this period of mourning. Rest in peace, Ian Coates, Grace Kumar and Barnaby Webber.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Tributes Candles and flowers commemorate the three people, two of whom were students, killed in the Nottingham attacks. Photo: Christopher Furlong Photo Sales

Page 1 of 1