National Grid seeks generators for last remaining Warsop homes without electricity after power cut

Generators are set to be brought in to restore power to the last few homes without electricity following a power cut in Warsop today.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 26th September 2022, 2:39 pm
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:00 pm

The National Grid said some 2,916 properties were affected.

A National Grid spokeswoman said at 3.30pm today: “A power cut affecting 2,916 properties in the Warsop town centre area was reported at 1.26pm today.

"All customers have now had power restored with the exception of six properties.

Northern Powergrid hopes to restore power by 3pm.

Engineers are arranging for generators to be brought in to restore power to the remaining properties while engineers carry out repairs to an underground cable fault.”

A Western Power spokesman added: “We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Properties on York Terrace, King Road and the Stonebridge estate were reportedly affected.

