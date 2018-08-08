Nando's to your door - Deliveroo is set to arrive in Mansfield

Do you want Nando's, Burger King, Frankie & Benny's delivered to your door? Well now you can as a popular on-demand food delivery service is making its way to Mansfield.

Deliveroo which provides the delivery service as well as order taking, providing food from restaurants that do not normally offer a delivery service.

It is due to launch in the town later this month.

Deliveroo is now appealing to riders, whether bicycle, scooter or motorbike riders, who will deliver food from restaurants across the town, which will be cooked fresh to order and delivered to the customers’ in as little as 15 minutes.

The ever-growing UK Deliveroo team are looking for riding enthusiasts who enjoy cycling as a hobby or individuals who are looking for a way to keep fit, with the added benefit of making some extra money.

New riders are automatically enrolled in a first-of-its-kind free insurance package to ensure all are covered whilst out on the road.

Dan Warne, Managing Director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Mansfield and we’re excited to be launching this month; we’re feeling very positive about the creation of new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours amongst other perks. We would encourage anyone looking for a fast paced and exciting atmosphere to apply through our website.”

Deliveroo is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience. Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 7am and 11pm, from a variety of leading local, independent and high-quality chain restaurants, conveniently delivered to their homes and offices.

To apply online go to https://deliveroo.co.uk/apply