Music-lover Beryl reaches 100 on a high note

Music has been key to a long life for centenarian Beryl Daniels who has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Ms Daniels marked the milestone event surrounded by friends and staff at the Woodleigh Christian Care Home, Norfolk Drive, Mansfield.

Jo Curzon, who works in administration at the home on Norfolk Drive, said: “Beryl had a really nice time and we held a little party for her.

“She used to like playing piano and for her birthday she had a little tinkle on the ivories with our receptionist Claire Samson, who is also a very keen pianist. “She also loves to sing in the choir along with our chaplain Helen Curzon.

Ms Daniels was born in Mansfield Woodhouse on March 17, 1918.

She was formerly a factory worker at Pleasley Vale.