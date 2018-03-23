Mum’s marathon effort to say thanks

A devoted mum from Mansfield is to run the London Marathon to raise money for a charity that helped her baby get through a life-threatening illness.

Becky Rawson’s daughter, Fleur, was only 12 weeks old when she was rushed into hospital with breathing problems and diagnosed with the heart condition, cardiomyopathy.

Now two, she is recovering after treatment, but Becky, 28, wants to thank Cardiomyopathy UK for the specialist support they gave her and Fleur (pictured) to help them cope with such a difficult time.

“We will be forever grateful to the charity for giving us comfort and hope,” said Becky, who is tackling the marathon on Sunday, April 22 and is hoping to raise £2,000 in sponsorship through her Virgin Money Giving and Facebook pages online.

