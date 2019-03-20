Mum's fury as Mansfield school refuses to let her daughter use toilet during her period

A furious mum has slammed a Mansfield School for refusing to allow her daughter out of lessons to use the toilet during her period.

Anastasia Spyrous, aged 14, asked her female teacher if she could go to the toilet because of her heavy period, but was told she could only go at break time which had been two hours previously.

The incident took place at All Saints School onBroomhill Lane yesterday (March 20).

Anastasia's mother, Anna, told your Chad that the incident left her daughter 'upset'.

"Anastasia was in her last lesson of the day, and she asked her teacher if she could go to the toilet." Anna said.

"She explained to the teacher that her period was heavy, but the teacher replied that she should have gone at break time."

Anna added that when Anastasia left the classroom to use the toilet, she was then punished by being put in isolation, and given an after-school detention.

"No young woman should have to go through this in this day and age", Anna added.

"I told Anastasia that if teachers didn't allow her to go to the toilet, she should walk out and go to the office."

"The fact that my daughter had to plead with the teacher to use the toilet is disgusting.

"Not being able to go to the toilet when needed can cause problems in the future."

After visiting the school to sort out the problem, Anna said the staff were only concerned about Anastasia leaving the classroom, calling it a 'behavioural issue'.

Anna is planning to get a doctors note, so that Anastasia can use the toilet when she needs to in future.

She added: "I left school in tears. Instead of defending my daughter, the school has put her in referral as a punishment."

Carl Cuomo, executive head of the school said: "The school is in contact with the parent to offer support and resolve the situation."