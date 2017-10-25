MP hails new training centre as boost to education and business in Mansfield

A new training centre in the heart of Mansfield has been hailed as “a really helpful asset” by the town’s MP, Ben Bradley.

Based on Nottingham Road, the Independent Training College will pride itself on helping students, workers and others earn qualifications specifically tailored to their needs or careers.

And after performing the official opening ceremony at the centre, Mr Bradley described it as “a massive positive for a lot of people in Mansfield”.

“I was really pleased to be asked to go along,” said the Conservative MP. “Part of the college’s work is targeted at 16-to-18-year-olds who didn’t necessarily do well at secondary school and need one-to-one support or more holistic support, especially in subjects such as maths and English.

“A mainstream college or sixth form is not necessarily right for everyone. This college is more vocational and helping people get into jobs.

“It is run by the Independent Training Services (ITS) group, who have other colleges around the country and have a really good reputation.

“At the opening ceremony, we heard from a couple of students, who explained how they had been helped with their confidence and skills. They had gone on work experience and were expecting to get into jobs quite quickly.

“Mansfield’s record in education has not been great in recent years, so I think this college will be a really helpful asset for a lot of people.”

The event to mark the launch of the new college was also attended by representatives from local businesses and public authorities.

Speeches were made by both Mr Bradley and also by Dr Chris Payne, the chief executive officer of the Barnsley-based ITS Group, who said: “We are thrilled to open our new Mansfield training centre.

“We are confident that we can work well with those looking to further their career through high-quality education and training.

“We want to work with local businesses by offering a range of effective workforce-development solutions.

“We are also passionate about our Learn, Earn, Achieve and Progress (LEAP) philosophy, which will help us to change the lives of our students.

“The launch event was a great success, and we were delighted to have the support of Ben Bradley, our local MP. “

The five main education and training services offered by the new college are:

STUDY PROGRAMME for 16-to-18-year-olds, using a vocational route to start a career.

APPRENTICESHIPS aimed at local employers wishing to increase the skills of their workforce. Open to anyone aged 16 and over, they combine working with studying to gain skills and knowledge in a specific job.

ADULT EDUCATION PROGRAMME, focusing on boosting skills in maths and English.

CAREER GUIDANCE AND ADVICE, featuring workshops, mock-interview days, industry days and individual sessions.

TECHNOLOGY AND BUSINESS SKILLS TRAINING, with courses tailored to meet the needs of local businesses and their employees.

THE over-riding philosophy of Mansfield’s Independent Training College is: “Our doors are open to everybody.”

Bosses are anxious to ensure that everyone in the local community, whether they be learners, trainees, apprentices, employers or employees, gets the chance to visit the new site and meet its team to see how the college can help them.

A spokesman for the college’s parent group said: “We have a tried and tested, friendly and professional approach. It ensures that learners gain their desired qualifications, jobs and careers, while employers gain real business benefits.”