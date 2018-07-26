MP calls for extension to Robin Hood train line

A call to extend the Robin Hood train line was made by Mansfield’s MP Ben Bradley during a debate in the House Of Commons on rail investment in the East Midlands.

Mr Bradley argued that an extension to Ollerton, with trains also calling at Warsop and Edwinstowe, would bring much-needed jobs and other social benefits to the area.

“It was good to raise this issue again,” he said. “The Robin Hood Line extension would offer a great opportunity to improve local transport infrastructure.

“It would also connect villages to jobs, the tourist economy and, in the long term, the HS2 hub at Chesterfield.

“This would allow deprived communities access to our big cities, including London, and would open up the local economy for more inward investment.”

The train line, which currently runs from Nottingham to Worksop, via Mansfield, has been a huge success since it opened in stages between 1993 and 1998.

The planned extension is backed by Nottinghamshire County Council, which believes it could link people to new employment sites at the former Welbeck and Thoresby collieries and boost tourism in Sherwood Forest.