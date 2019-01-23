MP backs new code to improve electrical safety in social housing

Thousands of social housing homes in Mansfield are to be inspected regularly in a bid to improve electrical safety.

It follows complaints about possible danger which led to the Electrical Safety Roundtable (ESR), based in Mansfield, bringing together more than 25 social housing providers to develop a code of practice.

The document was unveiled at a reception in Parliament, hosted by the town’s MP, Ben Bradley, who is keen to back the scheme.

It sets out a rigorous schedule outlining when the electrical systems in social housing properties should be inspected and by whom.

There are more than 8,000 households in Mansfield living in social rented properties, which are provided for people with low incomes.

Alarmingly, figures reveal that about 25 per cent of all social housing properties currently do not have the government’s five recommended safety features installed.

The ESR is an industry forum uniting a diverse range of experts. The launch of the code of practice was sponsored by another Mansfield-based organisation, NAPIT (National Association of Professional Inspectors and Testers), which businesses can join to earn an official accreditation, thus reassuring customers.

Mr Bradley said: “It was a pleasure to host the launch. NAPIT are experts in the building services and fabrics sector, dedicated to promoting electrical safety and checking standards in the commercial and domestic sectors. It is brilliant to support their work.”