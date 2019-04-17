Move to Mansfield i-Centre is secret to agency’s success

A recruitment agency in Mansfield has revealed the secrets of its success after doubling its turnover to £1.5 million in the past 12 months.

Entrepreneur Adina Worboys believes the surge in trade is all down to moving her firm, Adina’s Recruitment, from her own house to an office at Mansfield i-Centre at the Oakham Business Park.

“It was the best thing I ever did,” said Adina. “It changed my mindset and made me feel that I was running a proper business.

“It made me get up in the morning and get dressed for work. I was also offered ongoing support, with training and mentoring sessions based at the i-Centre.

“With a turnover of £750,000, my accountant did say I was too big to be operating from home. But my mindset was still that I was a small business.

“The i-Centre offers dedicated support, a manned reception and a professional image, all within a thriving business community.”

Adina’s agency, which recruits specialist drivers, was set up after she was made redundant from a similar enterprise. She secured Sports Direct as her first client, and hasn’t looked back since.

The company is now in its 11th year, employs four members of staff and boasts 160 registered drivers on its books.

Managed by Oxford Innovation, Mansfield i-Centre provides a base for more than 50 growing businesses.

Its manager, Sally Wharton, said: “It’s thrilling to see Adina flourish here. She really looks after the interests of drivers and clients, which ensures they keep returning.

“But having a professional base for her business has also helped to contribute to her success.”