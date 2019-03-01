Motorists risking lives by contravening one way system in Hucknall

Motorists are putting peoples lives at risk by ignoring a one way system.

Nottinghamshire Police have issued a warning to drivers contravening the one way system around Beardall Street and King Edward Street in Hucknall.

A spokesman posted :”We remind drivers that contravening this one way system is not only an offence it also puts pedestrians and other drivers at risk of serious injury.

“We will also brief local officers whilst on patrol in the area to pay attention and liaise with local businesses to remind their staff to adhere to the system as well.”

Any witnesses are asked to call to 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555111 taking note of any registration details .