Motorist cut from car which crashed into a ditch near Mansfield

Firefighters released a motorist from their car which crashed into a ditch near Mansfield.

Crews from Mansfield and Warsop arrived at the scene on Losk Lane, Stony Houghton, at around 9am this morning (Tuesday, February 5).

They cut one casualty from the vehicle, which had landed on its side in a ditch. Their condition is unknown.

The incident was also attended by Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

