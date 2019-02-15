Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash with car in Kirkby

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Kirkby this morning.

Police were called to reports that a car and a motorbike collided on Kingsway near to Vets 4 Pets and Forest Street at about 10.15am.

The male motorcyclist has been taken to the Queen's Medical Centre with serious injuries.

The road is likely to remain closed for the rest of the afternoon.

If you saw the collision or have any information that could help, particularly in relation to dashcam footage, call police on 101 quoting incident 243 of 15 February.