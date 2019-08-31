Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with cyclist in Nottinghamshire

Two men were injured one seriously after a crash involving a bike and a motorcycle.

Two men have been taken to hospital following a collision involving a motorcyclist and a cyclist in Sherwood.

It happened on Mansfield Road, near to the Wetherspoon pub, at about 5.12pm yesterday (Friday August 30).

The motorcyclist, aged in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and the cyclist, aged in this 40s, suffered a suspected fractured collarbone.

Officers are at the scene and the outbound lane of Mansfield Road remains blocked while investigations are carried out.

We’re appealing for anyone who saw what happened or any drivers who may have recorded dash-cam footage of the incident to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 645 of 30 August 2019.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

