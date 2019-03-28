Mother's Day market and more coming to Mansfield

A Mother's Day market is set to kick off a series of special events in Mansfield this spring.

This Saturday (March 30), Mansfield's market will play host to stalls selling everything you need to make your mum smile this Mother's Day, as well as craft activities for youngsters to make a gift for their mum.

International Market week, which runs from April 2-7, will see stalls selling a wide range of international food and goods.

If you're a fan of handmade crafts, don't miss the artisan and craft market on Sunday, April 7, where you will find handmade jewellery, bath bombs, and candles.

On Saturday April 13, the market will be hosting an event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Mansfield and Pinxton Railway, organised by the Kirkby and District Archaeological Group in partnership with the Old Mansfield Society, Sutton Heritage Society, and Pinxton and South Normanton History Society.

Denis Hill, President of the Kirkby group and project officer for the group set up to mark the railway’s landmark birthday, said: "We are really looking forward to marking this 200th anniversary with the events in Mansfield, which follow on from an exhibition at Mansfield Museum.

"This is a record breaking anniversary and one that Mansfield should be proud of - come and join us, either on the walk or to listen to the musical entertainment.

"This railway, which opened for business on 13 April 1819, was built to connect Mansfield – a boom town at the time – to the Cromford Canal at Pinxton Wharf. The town had become isolated from the UK's growing canal network due to the topography of the land and the railway created a vital commercial link.

“This line, now partly incorporated into the Robin Hood Line between Mansfield and Kirkby, is the oldest continuously running commercial railway in England and was a significant part of the industrial history of this area."

The celebrations will include a walk from King's Mill Viaduct, the oldest railway viaduct in England, to Mansfield Railway Station, accompanied by a marching band.

There will also be a stall on Mansfield Market to hand out flags and sweets to children, sell memorabilia and to hold an exhibition.

A stage in the Market Place will host live music from 12.15pm to 3.50pm. The performers will include The Saints Ukulele Group, from Annesley, who will be singing songs about railways, Huthwaite Silver Prize Band, the popular Mansfield skiffle band, Kick 'n' Rush, and Selston Folk Group.

There will also be competitions for adults and children for the best period dress (1819) and best photographs of the day, with cash prizes to win.

For more details about the railway celebrations, please contact Denis Hill at denishill1066@gmail.com or 0744 353 6811.

On April 16, the monthly farmers' market will have a range of local produce on sale, including meat, pies, cakes, fruit and vegetables, eggs, homemade jams and sauces and organic fruit and vegetables.

For aficionados of air-cooled vehicles, Sunday April 28 will see the market host the The Air Cooled Travellers, who will be showing off their vehicles, including VW Beetles, and camper vans, as well as dune buggies and Porsches.

A special Latvian market on Saturday May, 4 will include stalls selling art and craft items, jewellery, and with information about travelling to Latvia.

Anyone seeking to trade at any of these markets, or the usual weekly market, should call 01623 463073 or email markets@Mansfield.gov.uk. Stalls start from just £6 a day and parking is free for traders.

Mike Robinson, Strategic Director of Mansfield District Council, said: "We are pulling out all the stops to bring lots of variety and different events to Mansfield Market to help boost the number of visitors to the town centre and encourage people to support their local economy.

"It is part of the council's wider efforts to promote Mansfield as a destination as part of our 'place shaping' strategy and to encourage more people to live here, work here and invest in the district."