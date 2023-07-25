Morrisons has launched its new “Cheeky Chicken Combo deal” so that shoppers can get that much-loved peri-peri flavour at a fraction of the price. The combo deal can feed a family of four for just £8 - costing just £2 a person.

There are three different spice levels to get your tastebuds revving - mild, spicy and red hot. Families will be able to pick one main such as a peri-peri spatchcock chicken or breaded chicken fillets and two extras including fries or mash potato.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the average peri-peri high street takeaway starting from £10.20 per person, shoppers can save a whopping £8.20 per person and almost £33 for a family of four.