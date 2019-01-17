More work on improvement needed at Mansfield primary school

Ofsted inspectors say senior leaders at King Edward Primary School need to take more effective action to tackle areas requiring improvement.

The education watchdog visited the school in December in a monitoring inspection after the school received two successive judgements of requires improvement at previous inspections.

King Edwards pupils at a recent MacMillan coffee morning.

Inspectors said the school should take further action to supply the governing body with clear, accurate and up-to-date information about pupils’ progress and attainment across different subjects, and supply good training to enable them to understand this well.

The report adds they should ensure that teachers consistently act on the advice and support they are given and make sure that the level of pupils’ persistent absence is reduced, especially for those who are disadvantaged.

A letter to parents signed by Head teacher Sue Bridges, deputy headteacher Celia Oates and Chair of governors Matin Tate states: “We are all obviously very disappointed with the findings. However, we would like to reassure you that we were already aware of the speed of improvement needed at our school.

“The Local Authority had already brokered a formal Partnership Agreement with another local school aimed at helping strengthen our ability to secure swifter improvement.

“This Partnership work commenced in September and a number of staff have worked really well this term with colleagues from the partner school to improve provision within King Edward Primary.

“This was recognised during the HMI monitoring inspection.”

“Despite the overall judgment being less positive than we would have wished, we are delighted that some of the more recent work of leaders at our school was most definitely recognised by the inspector and appears in the report.”

Inspectors said the leadership team is now working together and sharing information and ideas in order to improve the quality of teaching.

Current leaders are now clear about their roles and responsibilities. They have met with their counterparts in the partnership school and have adjusted the school’s development plan to be more manageable and has a sharper focus.