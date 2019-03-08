More than 900 new homes planned for Pleasley Hill Farm site

Developers hope to convert land in Pleasley into a major new housing development which would bring more than 900 new homes to the area.

The application, submitted to Mansfield District Council by Nottingham-based law firm Freeths, includes plans for a total of 950 dwellings, plus shops, a hotel and a care home.

It would be located at Pleasley Hill Farm, off Chesterfield Road North, and would "contribute towards meeting housing need" in the area, say developers.

In a document submitted to the authority, planning consultant David Gray says that land would also be available for a petrol station, nursery and gym on the site.

The development would be split on either side of a section of the the A617 MARR Route, connecting Pleasley with King's Mill Hospital in Sutton, and would cover almost 87 acres.

"The site is proposed to deliver up to 950 new homes, care home, a new local centre, a hotel, and mixed employment uses," the report states.

"The Development will give rise to additional transport demand. The site lies on both sides of the MARR. This offers good access to the site and the potential for the incorporation of bus routes into the site."

Developers plan to use natural resources in the construction of the site, and "could include a high proportion of recycled materials".

It would also provide links to nature reserves in the area for residents.

The report states that the development would be built on previously undeveloped agricultural land.

Deb Roberts from the Coal Authority said the site was located in a recognised coalfield area, "there are no recorded coal mining legacy hazards at shallow depth that could pose a risk to land stability."

Mansfield council development manager Rob Purser said that, due to the scale of the site, 20 per cent of the dwellings would need to be affordable housing.

Last year, your Chad reported that Mansfield District Council granted Persimmon Homes permission to build 200 homes on Water Lane, Pleasley, which borders the proposed development.

And in December, it emerged that plans had also been submitted to demolish 26 empty homes in Pleasley Vale – and replace them with a further 16 “high quality” houses.

The latest application will be considered by Mansfield District Council at a later date.

