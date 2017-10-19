Search

More than £90,000 spent repairing potholes in Nottinghamshire

More than £90,000 was spent repairing potholes in Nottinghamshire last year, new figures have shown.

New research by Confused.com has looked at the number of potholes reported to councils in the area in 2016 and the cost of repairing them.

