More than 330 jobs saved as Annesley warehouse firm bought out

More than 300 jobs have been saved as an Annesley based warehousing and distribution firm has been saved from administration.

Prolog Fulfilment Limited have announced that they have successfully completed an acquisition from Rebecca Dacre and Simon Chandler of Mazars, the Joint Administrators of Promotional Logistics Limited, which entered Administration in November 2018 and has continued trading.

Prolog Fulfilment has acquired a significant proportion of the business, saving over 330 jobs in the process.

The acquisition led by former management team Neil Daniells and Nick Hoare has been made possible thanks to the huge dedication of the employees in the face of some considerable challenges and the support of customers who were prepared to support the team throughout the process.

Prolog Fulfilment Limited will operate from three sites, two in Sherwood Park near Annesley, North Nottinghamshire, and one in Sudbury, Essex.

Prolog Fulfilment will operate in the e-fulfilment and returns market sectors where it will establish itself as an agile supplier, providing high quality services and innovative solutions to its clients, to deliver them competitive advantage in the markets in which they operate.

The two managers said: “We are really excited by the opportunities ahead to build a company renowned for flexibility, with a can-do attitude for providing solutions that support our clients’ growth in this difficult market place, whilst being an employer of choice for our local workforce”.