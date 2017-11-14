More than £25 million to be spent improving Nottinghamshire's roads

More than £25 million to be spent on improving Nottinghamshire's roads, including resurfacing, new pedestrian crossings and cycle routes.

Nottinghamshire County Council's Communities and Place Committee has allocated the money for its 2018/19 budget - which has increased by more than a £2 million.

The final sign-off for these plans will be agreed at the Community and Place committee in March 2018 and a public consultation is set to take place.

A total of £19.8m is to be spent on highways maintenance – an increase of £1m on 2017/8 - which includes more than £6m earmarked for road repairs such as resurfacing and patching.

There will be a total of £5.3m spent on integrated transport improvements, such as new pedestrian crossings. This includes £1m for road safety improvements, an increase of £350,000 on 2017/8.

Today’s approvals signal the go-ahead for planning work to take place on major new schemes, such as design work and consultations. Final sign-off for these plans will be agreed at the Community and Place committee in March 2018.

Among the main infrastructure projects are:

- Continued investment to create the new £40m Gedling Access Road, which will help deliver proposed local housing. Construction is due to start Autumn 2018 and open to traffic in 2020.

- £3.1m to improve the road surface at more than 170 locations across the county.

- Six County Council-led schemes to help protect homes and businesses from flood risk in Stapleford, Daybrook, Calverton, Newthorpe, Southwell and Hucknall, with schemes supported by the Council in 2018/19 including Gunthorpe, Lowdham and Carlton-on-Trent.

- 55 new road safety schemes, including new speed cameras at Peafield Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse

- Improvements to traffic signals on the A60 Nottingham Road in Ravenshead and B6326 London Road/Bowbridge Road, Newark to help improve journey times for drivers

- Plans for a new cycle network in Arnold and Carlton; and the completion of cycling improvements in Beeston to encourage people to cycle – part of D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership sustainable transport programmes.

Committee Chairman, Councillor John Cottee said, “These plans demonstrate this administration’s commitment to investing and improving our 2,600 miles of highways and transport infrastructure.

“Journey time delays, road safety and condition of our roads are the main issues which residents are telling us about – so these plans aim to help address these priorities.

“We are also following up on our commitment to have extra investment in pothole repairs in 2018/9, with an additional £2.2m, following the extra £3.25m for repairs in 2017/18 which focused on repairing and resurfacing the county’s unclassified roads. Today’s plans also earmark more than 170 locations where our roads are in need of resurfacing and patching, as we know having a good quality road network is important to local people.

“Road safety schemes are also being prioritised. Among the many road safety schemes planned in 2018/19 across the County are new speed cameras on Peafield Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse, estimated to be worth £150,000.

“This follows a number of accidents at this location and a petition which raised concerns about road safety here. Via East Midlands, which manage the County’s highway network on the County Council’s behalf have been listening to the concerns of local residents and investigating how safety can be improved on this stretch of road.

“After careful examination into the circumstances of these collisions, speed cameras have been identified as the best and most appropriate solution.

“As well as being committed to investing in our roads, our cycling networks are, of course, vital in encouraging people to cycle to help improve health, reduce congestion and improve local air quality. Having secured funding for cycling improvements from the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership we are already creating new networks in West Bridgford, Mansfield and Newark which are due to be completed by March 2018; and we are aiming to have a new network for the Arnold and Carlton area in 2018/19.

“Public consultations are due to take place in the coming months as feedback from local residents, businesses and interest groups are vital in shaping transport plans such as the cycling schemes and flood alleviation schemes planned for 2018/19.

“We think this programme makes the best use of budgets as well as offering a sensible balance of schemes to reflect the needs of each district.”

The Provisional Highways Capital and Revenues Programme 2018/19 report, including a full list of the schemes, is available to download from the County Council's website www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/dms/Meetings/tabid/70/ctl/ViewMeetingPublic/mid/397/Meeting/3990/Committee/520/SelectedTab/Documents/Default.aspx