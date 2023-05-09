More than 20 firefighters respond to reports of blaze in attic of Mansfield home
More than 20 firefighters were called to a house fire in Mansfield.
Crews were called to a blaze in the loft space of a three-storey home on High Oakham Road.
Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Edwinstowe and London Road attended, alongside an aerial ladder platform and support appliance.
Crews used a nine-metre ladder, safe working at height equipment, and two hose-reel jets to tackle the blaze, following the call on Sunday, May 7, just after 9am.
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “A fire had started accidentally in the loft space.
“No-one was evacuated from the property and there were no injuries.”