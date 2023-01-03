More than 20 firefighters flock to Mansfield flats after ‘fire call’
More than 20 firefighters responded to a block of flats in Mansfield town centre after Mansfield flats complex after alarm sounds
Crews from Mansfield, Kirkby’s Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe and Warsop fire stations responded to the “fire call” at St Crispin’s Court apartment complex, on the corner of Dallas Street and Stockwell Gate.
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said crews, including the aerial ladder platform, responded following a call on Saturday, December 31, at about 5.25pm, but it turned out to be a false alarm.
The spokesman said: “Crews conducted a safe-and-well visit with the flat concerned, and left the scene by 5:50pm.”