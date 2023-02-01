The Fire Brigades Union, which represents firefighters, said staff are having to go above and beyond, responding to emergencies beyond fires daily – and urged the Government to provide “urgent funding and proper resourcing”.

Home Office figures show 79 people were killed in non-fire incidents attended by Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service in the year to March, up from 76 the year before.

Across England, there were 3,300 non-fire fatalities last year, a 20 per cent increase on 2020-21 and the third-highest number since records began.

In 2019-20, the last full year before the coronavirus pandemic, 2,600 people died in non-fire incidents.

Meanwhile, the total number of non-fire incidents – such as flooding, traffic collisions, suicide attempts and issues affecting entry and exit into buildings – attended by brigades nationally rose by 29 per cent to a record 195,000 last year, including 2,594 in Nottinghamshire.

The figures show brigades attended 16,000 flooding incidents in 2021-22, up from 14,900 the year before, leading to 141 fatalities, up 40 per cent from the previous year.

In Nottinghamshire, 82 flooding incidents resulted in three deaths in the year to March.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “Despite firefighters being increasingly relied upon to go above and beyond to save lives and property, resources are being cut to the bone.

"One in five jobs have been lost since 2010, meaning 11,500 fewer firefighters able to respond to increasing callouts and working conditions are worsening, with yet another pay cut being imposed by the Government and fire bosses.

“It’s clear our fire services need urgent funding and proper resourcing now."

The FBU announced more than 80 per cent of its members have voted in favour of nationwide strike action for the first time since 2003 after rejecting an earlier 5 per cent pay rise offer.

It said the strike vote follows more than a decade of real-terms pay cuts.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Mick Sharman, of NFRS, said: “We have been preparing for how we can still deliver an effective service to our communities during any periods of industrial action.