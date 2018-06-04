Monthly dementia cafe to start in Sutton tomorrow

The first of new free monthly dementia cafes will start in Sutton with a memory-jogging 1940s theme.

People with dementia their carers, partners or training members of staff are invited to the two hour event at Kingfisher Court, tomorrow(Tuesday June 6), from 2-4pm.

Claire Adsetts service and relationships manager said: “Everyone is welcome to come and join us for an afternoon of cakes, music and general chit-chat.

Funding for dementia projects has been slashed in recent years and we thought this would e beneficial for them.

They give people social contact as they can be very lonely at home and there are very few opportunities like this in the area now.”

The volunteers will wear clothes from the 1940s and there will be memory boxes and memorabilia from the era, which help trigger conversations and create a familiar environment for those attending.

Tuesday 5th June 2pm to 4pm at Kingfisher Court, Kingfisher Way, Sutton-in-Ashfield NG17 4BR.

Ring Alison on 07760 103241 or Claire 01623 440325 to book (limited places) and for further details.