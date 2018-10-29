Mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire have moved - this is where they are located

The location of mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire for the coming week have been confirmed.

They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.

A speed camera van.

They will be checking speeds on the below roads at various times from today (October 29).

Mobile teams will also be enforcing other speed complaint and noise concern sites across the county on an ad-hoc basis. Speed enforcement can take place at any time on any road by a uniformed police officer.

Nottingham Rd/Portland Rd/Annesley Rd, Hucknall

B6030 Sherwood Hall Rd/Clipstone Rd, Mansfield

B6023 Mansfield Rd, Sutton in Ashfield

B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield

B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby, Notts

B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40 limit section

A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham

A612 Main Road, Upton

Spital Hill / Leverton Road, Retford

Main Street, Balderton, Notts

A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)

A609 Ilkeston Rd/Wollaton Rd/Russell Drive/Trowell Rd, Nottingham

A6200/A52 Derby Rd, Nottingham

B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham

Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham

B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane

Coppice Road, Arnold

A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling

Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent

Clifton Road, Ruddington