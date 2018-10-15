Mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire have moved - this is where they are located

The location of mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire for the coming week have been confirmed.
They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.
They will be checking speeds on the below roads at various times from today (October 15).
Mobile teams will also be enforcing other speed complaint and noise concern sites across the county on an ad-hoc basis. Speed enforcement can take place at any time on any road by a uniformed police officer.
This week’s patrol sites are:
New Mill Lane/ Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse
A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield
Kirkby Road, Sutton in Ashfield
A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse
B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby
A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe
B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop
A60 Carlton Road, Worksop
A617, Kirklington
Main Street, Balderton, Notts
A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)
A60 Bellar Gate - Woodthorpe Dr, Nottingham
A610 Alfreton Rd, Nottingham
Beechdale Rd/Hollington Rd/Wigman Rd, Nottingham
Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham
Radford Boulevard / Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham
B600 Nottingham Rd / Kimberley Rd, Nuthall
A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling
A612 Burton Joyce, Notts
Clifton Road, Ruddington