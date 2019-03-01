MKM Builders supplies set to open 60th branch in Mansfield

MKM Building Supplies will open a new branch in Mansfield, creating 12 new jobs, on March 4.

The branch is the merchant’s milestone 60th nationally and its second in Nottinghamshire, alongside MKM Retford. On offer is a full portfolio of products, including building materials, timber, joinery and roofing supplies, with free local delivery.

The team at MKM Building Supplies' new branch in Mansfield.

The branch, on Oakleaf Close offers a wide range of services, including: building and roofing take-off, landscaping display stands and a free measure and design service for kitchens and bathrooms.

MKM Mansfield also boasts state-of-the-art kitchen and bathroom showrooms with 3D planning. Each showroom will be staffed by a dedicated specialist, containing inspiration to suit a range of budgets.

Founded in 1995 by current Executive Chairman David Kilburn, MKM’s strategic growth has taken on a significant momentum over the past few years.

Reflecting commercial success, fast-growing MKM has added 15 new branches to its network in just over two years, and is currently the UK’s largest independent builders’ merchant. This 60th branch comes soon after MKM’s 50th - Leamington Spa - which opened in October 2017.

In-branch at MKM Mansfield.

Heading up MKM Mansfield is an experienced duo of branch directors, Adrian Arnold and Tony Daynes.

In addition to the 12 new job roles, four vehicles will be operating in Mansfield and the surrounding area, clad in MKM’s iconic yellow-and-blue branding. The branch will offer free WiFi and coffee to visitors.

Adrian Arnold, branch director at MKM Mansfield, said: “Our ethos will be about providing unbeatable customer service, a brilliant product range, and fantastic prices to local tradespeople and retail customers. This approach has helped MKM to expand to 60 branches, and it’s exactly what we intend to replicate in Mansfield. We can only encourage folks in Mansfield and the surrounding area to give our experienced, friendly team a try for their next DIY or building project!”

David Kilburn, executive chairman of MKM Building Supplies, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be opening a milestone 60th branch here in Mansfield, especially so hot on the heels of our 50th. Despite the challenging national economic-political outlook, our success places us in the strong position to continue steadily growing our branch network.”