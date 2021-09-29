Following a weekend where motorists panic-bought fuel, some Mansfield forecourts are still struggling to get in more supplies, with some appealing to customers to “please don't panic buy.”

Meanwhile, other garages in the area, are still managing to get their petrol and diesel deliveries without a hitch.

The situation has come about after news of a potential nationwide shortages after it was reported that there was a HGV driver shortage to deliver the fuel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosemary Street Service Station urges 'please don't panic buy.'

Many drivers rushed out - some with Jerry cans - to stock up, which caused further pressure on supplies.

This week it was announced that troops would begin training to help deliver petrol, as Boris Johnson said he was making preparations to deal with potential problems until “Christmas and beyond”.

Today (Wednesday, September 29) the Chad spoke with a score of garages across the Mansfield area to find out just how their supplies were going, some said they were “doing OK” receiving regular deliveries, whilst others were awaiting imminent supplies, and others found they were selling out almost immediately.

A spokesman for the Mansfield Service Station, on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, said: “We are waiting for a delivery, we sold out last week – it’s just a waiting game now, we just have to see what happens and when they will deliver.

"We have been out since Sunday. We had a delivery on Friday but that sold that out in two days. Hopefully, fingers crossed, we will get a delivery tomorrow (Thursday). We had hoped for today, but they can’t come. We have had to reduce our opening hours.”

The Shell Garage on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse said of its petrol supply situation: “We’re not too bad" at the moment.”

Meanwhile, the Rosemary Street Service Station, in Mansfield, told your Chad: “We fully ran out after a delivery on Monday almost immediately, we had run out of the diesel by the evening and the petrol by Tuesday. We are expecting another delivery next Monday (October 4).

"The shop’s still open for people, but we are appealing for people not to panic buy, if that hadn’t happened there would have been enough. We are still open 24 hours for everything else.”

A spokesperson for the ESSO Tesco Dukeries Mansfield Express, in Nottingham Road, Mansfield, said: "We are waiting for a fuel delivery today and the garage is still open for customers. We are getting regular deliveries.”

A spokesman for ESSO Rontec Southwell, Southwell Road West, Mansfield, said: “We have run out today. Hopefully, we will be getting more tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, the BP garage on Mansfield Road, Skegby, said: “We have no fuel at the moment. No delivery is expected at the moment, it has been ordered but we get 24 hours notice of a delivery, as we haven’t had that today so far, so it may not be tomorrow either. However our shop and post office remain open as normal. Hopefully, fingers crossed we will get some fuel soon.”

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s Petrol Station, in Nottingham Road, Mansfield, said: "We are absolutely fine for fuel. We are getting our deliveries okay and we are operating just as normal.”

And on a recorded message, Morrisons, which has a store Sutton Road, Mansfield, said UK-wide stores had ‘good availability of fuel,’ with deliveries arriving at petrol filling stations. It was unable to provide specific petrol station store information but aims to “remain open to serve customers.”

The Asda Petrol Station, in Mansfield, said: “We have got petrol supplies, we had a big delivery today (Wednesday) although it was temporarily shut due to another incident . We are hoping we will reopen possibly this afternoon or tomorrow.”

The JET Petrol Station, Mansfield, said: “We have done really well for fuel, we have still got fuel, although running a bit low with diesel. We are open as usual. As soon as we get the tanker through we are moving our queues through very quickly.”