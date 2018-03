Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who was last seen in the Kirkby area last night.

John Newton, 27, who is from the Meadows, was last seen at 6.30pm.

Mr Newton is white, 5ft 2in with a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue trainers.

A Nottinghamshire Police said: "Mr Newton is known to use public transport.

"Did you see him on a bus or at a train station?

"If you have any information, please call us on 101, quoting incident 915 of March 20."