Milestone for multi-million-pound development set to bring 4,000 jobs to Mansfield

Plans for a massive development project in Mansfield have taken a step forward after reaching a major milestone.

Phase one of work on roads which will connect the multi-million-pound Lindhurst scheme are due to be completed by the weekend.

The project which will see the construction of 1,700 new homes, a new school, park, sports and community facilities - as well as 23 hectares of land for business development - will create up to 4,000 jobs.

Several homes on the scheme have already been sold, even though construction work isn’t due to start on them until the summer.

A progress report on the development went before Nottinghamshire County Council today.

The authority also heard about progress on plans for Sir John Robinson House, Arnold: the development of County Hall campus, West Bridgford and the next phase of the Better Broadband for Nottinghamshire project.

Councillor Kay Cutts, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council and Chairman of the Policy Committee, said: “We are moving Nottinghamshire forward.

“The reports we’ve considered today come with significant benefits and opportunities for residents, businesses and the economy in all parts of the county – north, south east and west. I am excited to see these developments progress over the coming months and years.

“Added to last week’s announcement that we’ve been shortlisted for up to £100m in funding for our bid for a network of new garden villages linked to HS2, we feel very optimistic about how our growth and investment strategy is developing.

“By creating the conditions that will our economy prosper – such as modern infrastructure, good housing, excellent access to superfast broadband and high quality business locations – we can make Nottinghamshire a great place to live, work, visit and trade.”