Merritts splash out as part of expansion strategy

The Kirkby-based family business, Joseph Merritt Group, has announced plans to invest £1.4 million in machinery lifting and transportation equipment as part of a strategy of expansion across the UK.

The company has bought four tractor units, four customised vans and four forklift trucks, as well as a flatbed trailer, and has also added to its fleet of trucks.

Director James Merritt said: “We have ambitious plans for expansion over the next five years, so we need to meet the growing demand for machinery-movement services.”

Merritts, which was founded in 1922, is a leading specialist in the lifting, removal, transportation, installation and storage of heavy machinery. It has a turnover of £6 million and employs a team of 45 at its Kirkby headquarters. It has a blue-chip client-base in a wide variety of sectors.