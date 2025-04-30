Mental health volunteer thought he was dreaming after winning a car for 2p

Andrew Heal woke up to see a familiar face at the door - and then he was given a massive prize | BOTB

A 43-year-old volunteer had just woken up when he got a knock on the door to tell him his 2p ticket had won a car and a watch worth £30,000

A volunteer who gives up his time to help people who struggle with mental health has won a car and a Rolex watch worth £30,000 after buying a 2p draw ticket.

Andrew Heal, from Cardiff, was given his biggest ever wake up call when Christian Williams, from the prize draw company BOTB, got him out of bed by knocking on his door.

"Give me two seconds", said Andrew, as the penny started to drop that BOTB's presenter Christian was there for a very special reason.

The 43-year-old then surprised him with the incredible news that he had won a car, and led him outside to find his new Mini parked nearby.

The Rolex Submariner watch was a bonus prize | BOTB

Andrew even questioned whether he was still in a dream, as he stood before the gleaming orange Mini Cooper S, one of dozens of cars given away by BOTB every month.

He said: "Am I awake? I don’t know what to say.

"I enter the competition quite a lot, but never thought I was going to win. It shows you’ve got to be in it to win it.

“It’s awesome and the fact it only cost 2p is crazy."

And then the bonus element of Andrew's prize was revealed, a bonus he had forgotten all about, a Rolex Submariner watch.

And as he came down from the shock, he took one more look around the car, and conceded he would be better off taking the cash alternative - because he and his partner are saving up for a wedding next year.

Christian said: “I could see the shock on Andrew’s face – he’d just woken up!

“The Mini Cooper S is a brilliant car to drive and adding in the Rolex made it even more exciting.

“The fact it only cost him 2p to enter is amazing, and knowing he plans to use the cash alternative for his wedding and future makes it all the more special.”

Andrew said he was planning to celebrate his big win with his partner by going out for a slap-up meal.

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week, as well as offering lifestyle prizes.

It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition.

