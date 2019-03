Police have arrested four men in connection with a burglary at a Co-op store in Farnsfield.

The men, aged 53, 40, 36 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of burglary during the early hours of today. They remain in police custody.

It follows a report of a break-in at the Co-op supermarket in Main Street during the early hours of yesterday.

An alarm sounded at around 2.25am.

The offenders forced entry before stealing a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol from the store.