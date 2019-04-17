Meet Mansfield's most adorable Instagram star - Chewie the Chihuahua

Chewie the Wookie may look pleased with himself – after all the chihuahua can boast over 27,000 followers on Instagram.

Thousands of fans follow the adorable pooch’s fashion statements, as he models everything from bandanas to bowties.

Owner, 46-year-old Mina Raval, started dressing puppy Chewie up in 2018 and opened the Instagram account.

Mina set up Instagram accounts for her two Chihuahua mixes, Charley and Diva, although they sadly didn't take off.

"I didn't even know how to do a story on Instagram, but now the account has taken off I do a lot of editing - we know our stuff now."

One and a half year old Chewie has captured the heart of his followers, even catching the eye of pet brands, who partner with him.

Mina said: "It started as a bit of fun, Chewie loves dressing up and posing.

"He now gets all sorts sent to him, he has about £5,000 of free stuff, like bandanas, collars, and even a denim jacket."

Chewie was even sent his own personalised sports sac from America - a rucksack Mina can sit him in during hiking trips.

Chewie is named after Star Wars character Chewbacca the Wookie, after Mina saw a resemblance.

"I likes the name Wolfie but the more I looked at him, the more he looked like Chewbacca." She added.

Fans even send Mina artwork of Chewie, which she proudly displays in the spare room of her home.

The cheeky chihuahua's appeal is down to his 'sassy' personality according to Mina - she describes him as a 'bit of a bad boy, but a cuddly mummy's boy."

Mina stages her pictures at home and takes them with a Nikon camera, although when she's out and about she uses her phone.

Mina and Wookie

And Chewie was won over all the staff at Pets and Friends in Forest Town, where he enjoys pampering facials and massages.

Laura Farmer, a groomer at the salon within the pet store said: "He's got such a great personality and is a people pup who loves fuss."

Mina has big aspirations for Chewie's future - she wants to reach 100,00 followers, and feature on This Morning.

You can see Chewie's Instagram page here: @chewie_the_wookie_