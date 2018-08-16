Meden College students celebrate their A-level results

Students at Meden College are celebrating A-Level results - and half of them were awarded grade B or above.

25 per cent of A-Level students at the school achieved an A* or an A today, Thursday, August, 16.

Students from Meden College are now going on to study Medicine, Pharmacy, Architecture, Physics and Mathematics at Russell Group universities.

Amongst the notable successes was Mason Hartshorn, who will be attending Imperial College London to study Medicine, and Luke Hind, a member of the Bryan Steel Cycling Academy team, who is moving on to the University of Nottingham to study Mathematics.

Emma Sims, Head of School at Meden, said: “I am incredibly proud of all our students for their fantastic achievements at A-Level and Level 3 this year. More of our students are continuing to acquire places the some of the country’s top universities. The hard work and dedication of both our students and staff clearly shows in today’s results.”