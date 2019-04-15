McDonald's unveil plans for ANOTHER Mansfield restaurant

Fast food giant McDonald's have unveiled plans for another drive-through restaurant in Mansfield.

If the plans are approved, the restaurant would be built on Oakleaf Close, off Southwell Road West.

The restaurant would be built on landbetween Aldi and MKM builders merchant on Oakleaf Close, off Southwell Road West.

McDonald's quashed rumours suggesting it was looking to build on the site in March 2018.

A spokeswoman responded to rumours on social media, saying: “There is no truth in this at the moment.”

The restaurant would be built on land between the Aldi that was opened in April 2018, and the MKM builders merchant, which opened earlier this year.

The application is the second for the fast food giant in Mansfield - plans were submitted to open a new branch on the Asda car park in Old Mill Lane, Forest Town.

READ MORE: New McDonald's complete with play area set to come to Mansfield