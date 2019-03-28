Manufacturer plays key role in new First World War memorial

A building products manufacturer that has a base in Alfreton has played a key role in the creation of a new World One War memorial in Edwinstowe.

Forterra has worked closely with the Royal British Legion to bring to fruition the memorial, which has just been unveiled to the public.

The project started when team leader Nigel Jackson and operations manager Matt Mendham, of the company’s Bison Precast facility in Hoveringham, met with members of the Edwinstowe branch of the Legion, as well residents of the village.

Together, they came up with the £5,000 memorial to mark the 2018 centenary of the end of the First World War.

The inscription on the memorial reads: “This monument was erected by the people of Edwinstowe to commemorate the centenary year of the ending of World War One. In memory of those who lost their lives in the conflict.”

With the collaboration of Nigel, the Legion branch established a sub-committee over a year ago to oversee the planning and design of the memorial.

They jointly briefed and advised the Forterra draughtsman, who designed the lectern-style memorial, which has been made from granite, imported from Italy.

Forterra additionally made a donation towards the memorial’s costs, while the Legion also worked hard to raise the necessary funds.

Nigel said: “We are very proud to have helped to unveil Edwinstowe’s new First World War memorial.

“It has come together successfully after more than a year of planning and fundraising.

“We at Forterra are happy to have been able to work with and offer our support to the Edwinstowe branch of the Royal British Legion throughout the design and production process.”

Forterra has its main headquarters in Northampton and its technical centre in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, but it has branches all over the country.

The firm is a leading manufacturer of a diverse range of concrete and clay building products, and employs about 1,900 people across 18 manufacturing facilities.