Mansfield Woodhouse police station still on market more than a year after it was first put up for sale

Mansfield Woodhouse is still on the property market more than a year after it was first put up for sale.

Controversial plans to sell off the police station at an almost £1 million loss went ahead in October 2016.

The station at Rose Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse was only built in 2007 and was put on the market for a £465,000, despite costing more than £1.3m to build.

However it looks as though the price has now been dropped to £440,000.00 according to commercial property consultant website Lambert Smith Hampton.

But Nottinghamshire Police has been hit with massive budget cuts since the recession and selling the building will put much-needed money back into the coffers.

At the time, Paddy Tipping, police and crime commissioner for Nottinghamshire, put the sale down to a “dramatically changing financial landscape for policing” and an increase in mobile technology that means police stations are no longer as vital.

He added: “What may have been the right decision ten years ago has simply been superseded by changes in the way policing is delivered and funded.

“That doesn’t mean it was wrong to spend money building a station in Mansfield Woodhouse.

“The building costs tens of thousands of pounds a year to run, its sale would generate significant money for the force and the police don’t need it to remain effective.

“I would be more concerned if the force wasn’t adapting to changing times.

“The closure of Mansfield Woodhouse Police Station does not mean local people are seeing the police withdraw from their community.”

You Chad has contacted Nottinghamshire Police for comment.